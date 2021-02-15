Northampton residents create ‘413 Takeout’ to help local restaurants

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
northampton downtown_1554148777948.jpg.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A creative idea to help Northampton restaurants keep their doors open during the pandemic.

It’s called the ‘413 Takeout’ campaign.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to order takeout from a Northampton restaurant once a week for the next three months. People are also asked to recruit friends and family to do the same.

The hope is that this campaign will give Northampton businesses a boost. especially since takeout is a major part of restaurant businesses.

Fitzwilly’s take out business has grown from 10 percent to about 40 percent.

Ryan Keech, Fitzwilly’s Assistant General Manager told 22News, “Keeping us afloat keeping us going. some nights the takeout is just unreal the amount of takeout’s we have. We will line the whole bar with bags to go and people come in and pick it up.”

The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Northampton Association are leading the campaign.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today