Northampton residents create ‘413 Takeout’ to help local restaurants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A creative idea to help Northampton restaurants keep their doors open during the pandemic.

It’s called the ‘413 Takeout’ campaign.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to order takeout from a Northampton restaurant once a week for the next three months. People are also asked to recruit friends and family to do the same.

The hope is that this campaign will give Northampton businesses a boost. especially since takeout is a major part of restaurant businesses.

Fitzwilly’s take out business has grown from 10 percent to about 40 percent.

Ryan Keech, Fitzwilly’s Assistant General Manager told 22News, “Keeping us afloat keeping us going. some nights the takeout is just unreal the amount of takeout’s we have. We will line the whole bar with bags to go and people come in and pick it up.”

The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Northampton Association are leading the campaign.