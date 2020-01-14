Northampton residents discuss Main Street redevelopment project

Breaking News
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Northampton had an opportunity Monday evening to discuss and view the Main Street redevelopment project.

The plan calls for the narrowing Main Street and extending the sidewalks and medians. Northampton has the sixth-highest crash rate for any city in Massachusetts.

The director of the Planning and Sustainability Board said that narrowing the road is one way to help reduce accidents.

Wayne Feiden told 22News, “A few crashes here, a few crashes there. It’s due to a wide street, people drive slow and respect pedestrians but never the less that wide a street causes conflicts.”

The design will be paid for by the city and state grants.

