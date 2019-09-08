Northampton residents enjoy day-long ‘Music Feztival’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton residents enjoyed some country music while giving back to a good cause.

A day-long ‘Music Feztival’ was hosted by the Melha Shriners at the Three County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The “Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown Tour” featured 6 national country acts including Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, along with some local artists.

And all of the proceeds benefit Shriners hospital. Dan Smith, a Melha Shriner, told 22News that any donation greatly helps the organization.

“The Melha Shriners are a self-funded organization and we are trying to raise money to support our fraternity so we can stay in business and support the hospitals,” said Smith.

The event took eight months to plan and over a thousand people attended throughout the day.