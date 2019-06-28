Northampton residents get a look inside new apartment complex

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lumber Yard held its open house celebration on Friday, welcoming the community to tour the new apartments.

The celebration was well attended and introduced Northampton residents to 55 contemporary, sustainable, urban apartments.

The collaboration between Valley Community Development, Way Finders, the City of Northampton, and many others is what made this project possible.

Located in the heart of downtown Northampton on the site of the former Northampton Lumber Company, the Lumber Yard offers tenants 55 affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

Valley Community Development’s Executive Director Joanne Campbell told 22News that in her 30 years of working in affordable housing, this project was a collaborative effort where everyone on board shared the same end goal.

“I think people are very welcoming here and we’re really happy to be working with the City of Northampton on that,” Campbell said. “And I have never been in a place where people point their fingers at each other. It’s like, ‘Let’s get the job done,’ ‘What’s the end game,’ the end game is housing for people.”

Also in attendance at the open house was Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and Undersecretary of the Department of Housing and Community Development Janelle Chan.

The Lumber Yard is also just a short walk away from shopping and public transportation in downtown Northampton.