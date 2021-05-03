Northampton residents oppose decision to cut down cherry trees along Warfield Place

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A decision by the city of Northampton to eliminate cherry trees along a small street is being met with strong opposition.

About two weeks ago, residents received a notice on their doors that the DPW would be chopping down the cherry trees along Warfield Place.

It’s all part of a project to resurface the street by widening one of the sidewalks.

Residents in the neighborhood say that the cherry trees are a staple of the city, and not just for those who live there.

Lois Ahrens told 22News, “Every year, people come here, no matter where they live in the city, to look at the cherry trees when they’re in bloom. There’s no other street in Northampton that has trees like this.”

The cherry trees have been in the neighborhood for more than half a century, and brought in big crowds on Saturday, during the 1st annual Warfield Place cherry blossom festival.