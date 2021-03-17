Northampton residents remember two Irish immigrants who were unjustly hanged in 1800s

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day is all about honoring Irish heritage, but it wasn’t always easy for Irish immigrants in the United States.



St. Patrick’s Day has become a day of celebration in the 21st century. With the tradition of many wearing green, everyone feels Irish on this day.

However, hundreds of years ago Irish pride wasn’t so common.

In the early 1800s, Dominic Daley and James Halligan were hanged after being charged with murdering a man named Marcus Lyon.

The trial in 1805 was later considered unfair due to the judge’s discrimination toward Irish immigrants.

As they did Wednesday and have been for the past 30 years, Irish Americans met at Hospital Hill in Northampton to remember two Irish immigrants who were unjustly hanged.

“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome. It’s a great day to celebrate our Irish-ness but it’s important to remember those who came before us that paid the price of prejudice and bigotry,” said Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

Prejudice and bigotry, that still exist toward other racial groups in our country today.

“I think it helps us to see how it is when Asians, Africans, and Mexicans come here to the United States. Maybe by this message, we can help minimize the mistreatment foreigners receive when they come to America,” said Michael Ryan, a Northampton resident.

On St. Patrick’s Day, 1984, Governor Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation exonerating Daley and Halligan.