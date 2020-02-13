Northampton residents to vote on raising property taxes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton may see it’s taxes go up — but its up to you as voters to decide what you think is best.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz has been hosting town halls for the last several weeks, convincing residents to vote “yes” on a $2.5 million property tax override.

Voters will see the ballot question on primary day, March 3.

If it’s passed, the mayor said it will help fund operation budgets for the city and schools. The override was presented by the mayor and approved by the city council in early December.

A proposition 2.5 override was passed in 2013.

The mayor has two more town halls scheduled. One of them is tonight at Ryan Road Elementary school in Florence from 7 to 9.