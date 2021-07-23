Northampton responds to uptick in COVID-19 cases across state

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, all Massachusetts counties, besides Berkshire County, experienced increased case numbers over the last two weeks. On Friday, the Northampton Health Department released a statement reminding residents that COVID-19 is still a threat.

22News visited Northampton and spoke with people visiting or from the area about their COVID-19 concerns. Those who are vaccinated are becoming concerned that recent case numbers show a move in the wrong direction.

“I have a 97-year-old mother, who will be on lockdown, again,” Rita O’Connor from Connecticut said.

The latest case numbers leading some to believe the state’s reopening process happened too quickly.

“I think the mask mandate being lifted is a pretty big hindrance to keeping the pandemic in check. Especially since vaccinated individuals can still get affected and mutations can still accrue, thereby keeping the risk of this thing around a lot longer,” Ramona Celis from Northampton said.

While more than 4.3 million people are now vaccinated in Massachusetts, there’s still a long way to go. In Hampden County, only 49 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. According to the state, the number of people choosing to get vaccinated has dropped drastically. The Massachusetts Department of Health reported that only 252 people became fully vaccinated on Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty heated subject but it seems like the smart thing to do. I’m going to trust the science on this one,” Dan Pedersen from Williamsburg said.

In a statement to 22News, the Northampton Health Department didn’t say whether the Delta variant has been detected in Northampton but urged residents to get vaccinated. 22News reached out to the Department for an interview, but no one was available.