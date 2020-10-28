Northampton restaurant celebrates Massachusetts ciders during CiderDays week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – CiderDays, a festival celebrating cider, is continuing this year but in a different way. It’s now Cider Week at The Dirty Truth in Northampton and on Wednesday the restaurant is celebrating ciders made right in Massachusetts.

Ciderdays actually started in 1994 by West County Cider in Colrain, making it special to many around here. It’s one of the oldest cider festivals in the country.

“One of the things I like about cider is the sweetness, it’s not filling and it’s local and historical. It’s what being from New England is about,” General Manager of Common Ground Ciderworks, Keith Tytula told 22News.

Shining a light on a drink that is sometimes seen as not as popular as beer or wine. It’s often viewed as a drink in-between beer and wine.

“I like being able to taste the varieties, the filtered the unfiltered. The sweet, the semi-sweet, the dry cider,” Tytula continued.

Tytula visited The Dirty Truth with his coworkers from their own cidery in North Brookfield. They wanted to experience the variety of Massachusetts ciders that The Dirty Truth had to offer on Wednesday. And hopefully be one of the brands offered one day.

“It’s something we want to be involved with so that’s why we come out here and just see what it’s about. Just throw in our names say that we’re a new company starting and we want to be a part of it,” Co-owner of Common Ground Ciderworks, Rodger Larson told 22News.

Featuring ciders from seven Massachusetts makers, CiderDays is a taste of the more than 30 cidermakers in the state.

“We have some of the oldest apple trees so the fruit is unique to this area. You get some depths of flavors in these that you can’t get anywhere else,” employee at The Dirty Truth, Kyle Anderson told 22News.

The Dirty Truth cider week goes through Saturday ending in a brunch.