Northampton restaurant giving meals to front line workers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Those working on the front lines continue to serve our community and one restaurant owner took it upon himself to thank those for their continued service.

Dozens of meals were packaged Wednesday morning at High Brow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar in Northampton, all to be delivered to the city’s first responders.

Owner Andrew Brow has been delivering free meals across western Massachusetts, as a way to thank all the front line workers, who continue to serve the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This week was Cinco de Mayo so I thought I would work a little bit harder to make these people happy and bring them tacos so we are doing shredded chicken and ground beef tacos,” Brow told 22News.

The first stop took them to Northampton’s Police Department, where several pounds of meat was dropped off.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that they really appreciate what we are doing on a daily basis,” Lt. Alan Borowski expressed. “We appreciate in return them going out of their way to provide lunches and dinners for us, it’s really something to see.”

Next, Brow and company made their way to the fire department, where another several pounds of meat was delivered. He has also delivered free meals to Baystate Hospital and Easthampton Public Safety.

Brow told 22News the deliveries are a way to let those on the frontlines know that they are appreciated during these unprecedented times.