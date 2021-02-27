Northampton restaurant offers new outdoor dining experience

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting creative has been crucial for business owners trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, especially in the restaurant industry.

The Deck at Union Station in Northampton is one of those restaurants trying something new to attract customers.

The business set up tent “bubbles” outside to allow guests to safely social distance. Each tent has an electric heater and four to six people can sit around the table inside.

The restaurant has been booked solid for Saturday and Sunday, customers book in advance, online. Each reservation allows for a 90-minute time slot in the bubble.

Before the next group comes, the tent is left to air out for a 30-minute break and then sanitized top to bottom.

Jeremiah Micka is a co-owner and operator at the restaurant, and he said the tents have actually allowed him to bring back three employees.

“It’s not just ecstatic for me, but it’s just ecstatic for them. You know to call up and say hey we’re ready to go and hear the excitement in their voice it’s really good to see it’s pretty awesome,” Micka told 22News.

While the beginning of March doesn’t seem like the time for outdoor dining, the restaurant is expecting people will want to eat outside much sooner this year than in the past.