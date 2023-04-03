NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of a focus on protecting the environment by Rotary International, the Northampton Rotary Club is hosting a ‘Rotary Day of Service’ tree planting event on April 22.

The Northampton Rotary Club is working with the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW), the Urban Forestry Commission, and members of Northampton Public Schools to organize a tree planting event at Leeds Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd. This event is part of the international effort by Rotarians to protect the environment and give back to their community.

“Rotarians are known for their tireless efforts to help those in need, but the 2023 Day of Service event will be the single largest coordinated multi-District Rotary community volunteer effort we’ve ever held in our region,” said Rotary International Director for Zones 28 and 32, Drew Kessler. More than 450 clubs across New England and Bermuda will also be taking part in the Spring 2023 ‘Rotary Day of Service.’

Vice Chair of the Urban Forestry Commission and key contact for the event, Susan Lofthouse stated, “Thank you to the Northampton Rotary for your interest in protecting the environment through a partnership with the city! We are thankful for Rotary’s help planting trees at two elementary schools and a residential area in 2022, and are very excited to be working with the club again in 2023. The tree plantings at Leeds Elementary School will benefit students and staff for decades to come.”

Rotarian or not, anyone who is interested in volunteering to help plant trees is invited to contact Day of Service Chair, Barbara Devlin at bdevlinmn@gmail.com. Monetary contributions to support the tree planting project may be directed to the Northampton Rotary Foundation, Inc., PO Box 505, Northampton, MA 01061.