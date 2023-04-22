NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 450 Rotary Clubs from five northeastern states gave back to their communities Saturday morning and some of the work was done in Northampton.

This tree planning event at Leeds Elementary School, held from 9 a.m. to noon, was part of a Rotary International commitment to protect the environment. The Northampton Rotary Club worked with the Department of Public Works, the Urban Forestry Commission, the non-profit Tree Northampton, and representatives of the Northampton Public Schools to organize the event.

Barbara Devlin, the Day of Service Chair for the Northampton Rotary Club said, “So our goal is to plant 18 trees and we’ve got over 30 volunteers from the Rotary Club from parents at Leeds Elementary School and other community volunteers.”

Members of the Urban Forestry Commission said the tree plantings will benefit students and staff for decades to come.