NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready for a jolly good time as Northampton hosts its annual SantaCon Pub Crawl on December 9th, a festive bar-hop benefiting Toys for Tots and supporting the local community.

The holiday-themed pub crawl invites participants to don their best Santa attire or any other festive character and visit each of the participating bars in Northampton. But it’s not just about spreading holiday cheer; it’s also about spreading kindness.

Courtesy of Northampton SantaCon

Participating bars in the SantaCon Pub Crawl include:

Wursthaus , 27 Pleasant St.

, 27 Pleasant St. Tunnel Bar , 125 A Pleasant St.

, 125 A Pleasant St. Packards , 14 Masonic St.

, 14 Masonic St. The Majestic Saloon , 24 Main St.

, 24 Main St. Toasted Owl Tavern , 21 Main St.

, 21 Main St. Bishops Lounge , 41 Strong Avenue 3rd & 4th floors

, 41 Strong Avenue 3rd & 4th floors Tellus & the Satellite Bar,Basement Level, 150 Main St.

The highlight of the event is the raffle, where each bar generously contributes a $25 gift card to create a SantaCon basket. For every unwrapped gift donated at any location, participants receive a raffle ticket, increasing their chances to win the grand prize. Raffle tickets can also be purchased directly, with options like $5 for one ticket or $25 for an arm’s length. The cumulative proceeds from the raffle contribute to Northampton non-profit, Manna Kitchen, supporting those in need.

The grand prize, a SantaCon basket, includes seven $25 gift cards from each participating bar on the crawl, making it a festive reward for one lucky winner. The basket is valued at $125 and will be drawn on Sunday, December 10th.

To kick off the festivities, participants are encouraged to gather at Pulaski Park at 7 p.m. on December 9th for a big group photo before embarking on their festive journey through downtown Northampton.

For restaurants and bars interested in joining the SantaCon fun as a participating venue, direct messages can be sent via Instagram to @nohosantacon or through DM on their Facebook page.

SantaCon promises a night of joy, generosity, and holiday spirit, all in the name of giving back to the community.