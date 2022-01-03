Northampton schools announce staggered return to classes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton schools will be staggering the return to classes to allow for the start of pool testing.

According to a statement provided by the Northampton School District, Northampton High School and JFK middle schools will be open as planned Monday, and pool testing will be conducted. Bridge Street, Jackson Street, Leeds, and Ryan Road elementary schools will not be in session Monday and will reopen Tuesday to conduct pool testing.

Northampton schools will be instituting their “surge protocol” for testing and contact tracing as students return to school. Additionally, the district will be providing KN-95 masks for all district staff. Students and staff are expected to wear these masks through January 5th while the district waits for test results. Test kits were sent to faculty and staff on Sunday.

