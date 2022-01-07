Northampton sees increase in anti-Semitic activity in the community

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton city officials say there has been a reported rise of anti-Semitic activity within the community.

According to Mayor Sciarra, there has been an increase in the use of anti-Semitic language and images, especially during the public comment portion of city meetings. Sciarra says there have also been flyers posted around the city, displaying anti-Semitic messages.

“It’s surprising. Northampton is one of the more inclusive cities, so seeing that people are being actively racist is baffling. To the point where people are making flyers, it’s absolutely baffling and surprising,” said Justin Baillargeon of Northampton.

In a statement, Mayor Sciarra said in part, “These actions are vile, hateful, and are unwelcomed in the city of Northampton.” She adds that the city honors the Jewish community and urges everyone to maintain a community that is safe for all people.