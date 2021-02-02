Northampton Senior Center COVID vaccine available for those eligible

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Senior Center is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals who fall into the phase one category and those 75 and older.

The Northampton Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals who live and work in Hampshire County and are eligible under phase one or beginning of phase two.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the Northampton Senior Center at 67 Conz Street. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration. Residents will receive an email when appointments are available. Only individuals with appointments will be allowed in the building.

Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.

Here is some more information about the clinic provided by the City of Northampton:

Be on time, if you do not appear at your appointment time, you may be asked to reschedule.

Due to social distancing capacity and safety concerns, individuals will not be allowed to enter the building until their appointment time. Please wait in your car until five minutes prior to your appointment time.

All vaccine recipients must complete a 15 minute observation period after their shot. Please expect the entire appointment to last 30-45 minutes.

You will need a second dose of the vaccine in 28 days. You will be able to schedule these appointments via an email you will receive within 24 hours after the clinic.

Individuals who fall under the phase one category requirement and have previously decided not to make an appointment are allowed to change their minds. The center will accommodate all individuals in approved categories.

You will need your health insurance information to schedule your appointment online. If you do not have health insurance please select the “no insurance” option. Nobody will be denied a vaccine for lack of insurance.

SIGN UP: Northampton Senior Center