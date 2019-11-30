Northampton shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a whole day of shopping big on Black Friday, many people will use the day after to shop small. Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local the day after Black Friday when many go to big retail stores.

“It’s a real fun for Northampton because they always like to shop local. And it’s just kind of a national way of reminding them,” said Cedar Chest assistant store manager, Bridget Martin.

Small business Saturday started back in 2010 by American Express as a way to boost small business sales during the recession. Since then it’s resulted in 85 billion dollars for local stores.

“This business is owned locally and it is staffed locally. All of my staff live in this area. So not only are you supporting a small business but you’re supporting the wages for the people who live next door to you,” Martin told 22News.

Thornes in Northampton has just 32 of the more than 30 million small businesses in the United States. Small businesses employ nearly 50 percent of employees in the private sector.

One man from Connecticut has come to Thornes in Northampton after thanksgiving as a family tradition since he was a child.

“My grandparents being from here they remember growing up here being in these stores in this area since they were kids. So the fact that people shop local in Northampton means that, you know, I can come to the same spot as my grandparents and still go in the same stores,” Ryan Kertanis from Granby, Connecticut told 22News.

The Senate passed a resolution in 2011 officially supporting small business Saturday to be celebrated in all 50 states. Kertanis says the government support helps the day.

“Our country now puts so much emphasis on large scale business. Black Friday is almost a holiday and it’s important to balance that out and give some support to small business,” he said.

Many local stores offer discounts and deals on this big day for them.