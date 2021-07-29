Northampton sidewalk sales feature more than 40 businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sidewalk sales in Northampton are taking place from July 29 through August 1.
The annual event will feature sales and specials at more than 40 stores, restaurants and non-profit organizations in Northampton.
Participating locations include the following:
- 25 Central
- Achieve TMS East
- All Out Adventures
- Animal Instincts Apparel
- ASSEMBLE
- Belly of the Beast
- The Blue Marble
- Cedar Chest
- Cooley Dickenson Hospital
- Cooper’s Corner
- Cornucopia
- The Cotton Gallery
- Cyclepottery
- Deals & Steals
- Florence Bank
- Footbeats for Women
- Gazebo
- Greylock Tattoo
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Haymarket Cafe
- Honey & Wine
- Iconica Social Club
- Jackson & Connor
- JoiaBeauty
- Little Blue
- Pioneer Valley Food Tours
- Marathon Sports
- Miranda’s On Main
- NETA
- Northampton Wools
- Pinch
- Prism A Salon
- Rebekah Brooks
- Sassy Pants Vintage Clothing
- Shop Therapy
- Synergy
- Ted’s Boot Shop
- Ten Thousand Villages
- Turn it Up
- Urban Exchange
- ValleyBike Share
- Yes Computers
Sponsors include Downtown Northampton Assication, Smith College, Daily Hampshire Gazette, Whalen Insurance, Northampton Radio, Thornes Marketplace, Land Scapes, and more.