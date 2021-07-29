Northampton sidewalk sales feature more than 40 businesses

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sidewalk sales in Northampton are taking place from July 29 through August 1.

The annual event will feature sales and specials at more than 40 stores, restaurants and non-profit organizations in Northampton.

Participating locations include the following:

  • 25 Central
  • Achieve TMS East
  • All Out Adventures
  • Animal Instincts Apparel 
  • ASSEMBLE
  • Belly of the Beast
  • The Blue Marble
  • Cedar Chest
  • Cooley Dickenson Hospital
  • Cooper’s Corner
  • Cornucopia
  • The Cotton Gallery
  • Cyclepottery
  • Deals & Steals
  • Florence Bank
  • Footbeats for Women
  • Gazebo
  • Greylock Tattoo
  • Hannoush Jewelers
  • Haymarket Cafe
  • Honey & Wine
  • Iconica Social Club
  • Jackson & Connor
  • JoiaBeauty
  • Little Blue
  • Pioneer Valley Food Tours
  • Marathon Sports
  • Miranda’s On Main
  • NETA
  • Northampton Wools
  • Pinch
  • Prism A Salon
  • Rebekah Brooks
  • Sassy Pants Vintage Clothing
  • Shop Therapy
  • Synergy
  • Ted’s Boot Shop
  • Ten Thousand Villages
  • Turn it Up
  • Urban Exchange
  • ValleyBike Share
  • Yes Computers

Sponsors include Downtown Northampton Assication, Smith College, Daily Hampshire Gazette, Whalen Insurance, Northampton Radio, Thornes Marketplace, Land Scapes, and more.

