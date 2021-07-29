Northampton sidewalk sales feature more than 40 businesses

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) - A historical home in Amherst has arrived at its new permanent address on Baker Street.

The ambitious relocation project took place overnight and into the morning hours Thursday. It's part of an effort by Amherst College to preserve the house, while expanding an adjacent property.

Power had to be cut to the surrounding homes near its original location on South Pleasant Street. It was successfully installed at its new address on Baker Street Thursday morning.