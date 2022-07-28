NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you find yourself strolling the streets of Northampton in the coming days, you’ll see the return of a city staple… the sidewalk sales.

The annual business tradition sees over 40 shops bring their inventory right onto the streets for curious shoppers and passersby. It’s an eclectic blend of marketing and community giving stores a chance to showcase their wares while livening up the city streets.

“People do come here to see what’s going on and get a sense of the vibe of the town. And you know everyone is out on sidewalk having fun and I think it just brings a little bit more excitement to Northampton today,” said Sharon Cohen, owner of Footbeats for Women.

And it’s not just businesses, there’s also music on the streets. The sidewalk sales will be on display through Sunday.