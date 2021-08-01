Northampton Sidewalk Sales wraps up four-day run

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The desire to get out of the house following last year’s pandemic related cancellation brought out the crowds for this year’s Northampton Sidewalk Sales that concluded late Sunday.

Thousands from all over filled downtown Northampton, shopping from the dozens of store tents that lined the shopping district. Some couldn’t believe this was actually the final day of the four day run.

Store managers told 22News, it’s been like this since the event began on Thursday with no let up on the final day.

“It’s been great, I think a lot of people have been very anxious to go…. to being in a crowd, the weather’s been perfect, it’s been really nice,” said Terri Pajak, a local vendor.

“It’s been a great weekend,” added Kellie Rainville. “It’s really nice to be alive in Northampton… a lot of people in the store, it’s been really nice”

22News found shoppers coming all the way from Cape Cod to enjoy the savings and to see Northampton at its best.

Caroline Morrissey, originally from West Springfield, who hadn’t been back to western Massachusetts in eight years, expressed her pleasure at seeing Northampton this vibrant.

“I’m just so happy to come back to see Northampton alive again, like the old days having fun… Northampton is alive again,” she said.

“I think it’s great, I love it,” Elijah Washington of Springfield told 22News. “We’ve found some great deals out here, beautiful music, we’re having a wonderful time.”

Helping to accommodate the vast crowd with sufficient parking, the recent agreement opening up 42 new parking spaces on nearby State Street. Judging by the huge turnout Sunday, the additional parking space was a dire necessity.