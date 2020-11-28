Northampton stores hoping for successful Small Business Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses across western Massachusetts are ready for a tradition that’s about a decade in the making, Small Business Saturday.

The doors will open at 11:00 a.m. at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton, welcoming people to shop small in a space that’s at the heart of Northampton’s shopping district and has been for over thirty years.

Here’s what you can expect if you’re shopping in the Northampton area Saturday. First, free parking will be available in the city except for the parking garage.

Once you get inside, it’s important to remember stores like Thorne’s will have social distancing measures in place. There will be limits on how many people can be in the place at a time. Specifically in Thorne’s, there will be arrows directing indoor traffic.

If you’re looking to still support local businesses but you want to avoid any potential crowds, you might have some luck going online. A number of local shops have expanded their websites since the start of the pandemic.

Small local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, so many of hoping for a successful Small Business Saturday.