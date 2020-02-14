Northampton students, teachers to stand out in support of drivers licenses for all bill

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Students and teachers will standout before school Friday morning in Northampton to show support for the Work and Family Mobility Act which supports drivers licenses for all regardless of immigration status.

The standout is part of the “week of love” featuring youth action. It will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. before school at the Jackson Street School.

According to a news release sent to 22News, It’s organized by the Pioneer Valley Workers Center and the Driving Families Forward Coalition to urge the Massachusetts legislature to bring the Work and Family Mobility Act to the floor for a vote.

According to the American Immigration Council, nearly one in six Massachusetts residents is an immigrant while one in seven residents is a native-born U.S. citizen with at least one immigrant parent. In 2015, 1.1 million immigrants make up 16.1 percent of the population.

The bill is being considered by the legislature’s joint committee on transportation.

On the Massachusetts Legislature’s website, the bill hopes to strike out the sentence stating “no license of any type may be issued to any person who does not have lawful presence in the United States,” and replace it with “Persons who are unable to provide proof of lawful presence, or who are ineligible for a social security number, may apply for a Massachusetts license if they meet all other qualifications for licensure and provide satisfactory proof to the registrar of identity, date of birth and Massachusetts residency.”