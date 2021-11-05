Northampton to begin offering vaccine appointments for children

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Health Department will be offering vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 years old starting this Sunday.

The clinic will be happening at the Elks Lodge located at 17 Spring Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments will also be available after school hours for the next six weeks at the Elks Lodge in Florence and at several Northampton Public Schools and community-based locations.

Pre-registration and appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made on the City of Northampton website.