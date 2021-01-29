Northampton to make pedestrian and bicycle improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Improvements for more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly areas in Northampton, Leeds, and Florence are moving forward with four different projects.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor David J. Narkewicz said the Planning Board adopted the city’s Climate Resilience and Regeneration Plan, its blueprint for addressing climate change to help reduce the 26% of city greenhouse gases that come from transportation.

“Northampton has been designated as both a walk-friendly and a bicycle-friendly community, but we can and will do more,” said Mayor David J. Narkewicz. “Making all of our neighborhoods safer to walk and bicycle improves our public health, reduces our carbon footprint, and improves social equity,” shared the Mayor, “I am proud of our commitment to make the city a better place to live, work, and play.”

Plans are to make improvements in downtown Northampton on Pleasant Street from Hockanum Road to the roundabout. A ValleyBike share station will be added at the Salvo House on Conz Street.

Another project in Northampton, which will be funded by federal and state transportation funds is to make improvements on Parsons Street, Hawley Street, and crosswalks for Bridge Street and Pomeroy Terrace.

The Main Street in Florence project includes placing 15 sidewalk ramps, replaing damaged sidewalks, new tree plantings, benches, bike racks, a small art installation, and a wayfinding program.

Repairs are planned to slow the speed of cars in Leeds at the intersection of Leonard Street and Haydenville Road/Route 9, this will improve visibility and pedestrian safety.

All four projects are being managed by the Northampton Office of Planning & Sustainability, in cooperation with the Northampton Department of Public Works.

A public forum on both of those downtown projects is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2nd.