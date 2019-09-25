Northampton reconstructing Main Street to make it safer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Northampton sees thousands of cars a day and the crash rate is high, so the city is looking at ways to make it safer.

The Planning & Sustainability board is working with the mayor and public works to improve the design of Main Street and downtown Northampton. They are looking at a five to seven-year plan to make the street safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

Although it’s in the early planning stages, the board is looking at narrowing the road and extending the sidewalks and medians. The Director of Planning and Sustainability, Wayne Feiden said Northampton has the sixth-highest crash rate for any city in Massachusetts. He added that narrowing the road is one way to help reduce accidents.

“A few crashes here, a few crashes there. It’s due to a wide street, people drive slow and respect pedestrians but never the less that wide a street causes conflicts,” Feiden said.

The design will be paid for by the city and state grants.

Feiden said one of the biggest challenges won’t be the design, but the construction. Making sure that businesses on Main Street won’t be affected by the reconstruction.

Although preliminary, the project looks to cost about $8 million to $9 million.