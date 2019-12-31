1  of  2
Northampton to ring in New Year with First Night celebration

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is ready to welcome in 2020 with its annual First Night celebration.

Since 1985, first night Northampton has welcomed thousands of people to ring in the new year, and this year will be no different.

The festival started at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and goes right up until midnight when the ball on top of Hotel Northampton Rises to welcome in 2020.

If you do plan on coming downtown, make sure you get here early. Although on-street parking is free, it will fill up quickly.

As mentioned, the party has already started here, with a fireworks show starting at 6:15 p.m.

Other performances from local bands will be here throughout the evening and night.

