Northampton to shift police responsibilities under review

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton policing review commission has finalized a report focusing on police reform titled “reimagining safety.”

Many of the recommendations revolve around developing unarmed peer-response services within the city infrastructure. Properly staffed and funded, peer-responders would be able to handle calls where the appearance of an armed officer may escalate the situation or not be necessary.

Staff would also attend calls where a social intervention may reduce the dependence on carceral responses or hospitalization.

The commission panel created by Mayor David Narkewicz and members of city council said, shifting these responsibilities away from police also allows them to focus on their core responsibilities around law enforcement.

22News contacted both the mayor’s office and police department for comment and we have yet to hear back.