Northampton to spread out $670K grant for community improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton held a hearing Tuesday evening on community block grant funding.

This year, they need to decide how to divide up $670,000. The hearing took place inside the City Council chambers.

The city receives block grant funding each new fiscal year and the funds can be allocated wherever the city feels they are most needed. Affordable housing was the biggest issue at Tuesday night’s hearing.

“Housing is just not becoming affordable for people who aren’t earning a lot of money, right now, we have about 15 percent of our housing as affordable for people who are earning below 80 percent of median income,” said Wayne Feiden, director of planning and sustainability.

Every year, the city holds a public hearing on the allocation of the funds and every five years, the city holds a five-year plan.

The city will be holding additional public hearings as the process moves forward.