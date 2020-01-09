Northampton toy store to close unless new owner is found

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton toy store is set to close unless it finds a new owner.

It’s a store filled with toys and books, but it may close unless a new owner is found. Kate Glynn has owned “A Child’s Garden” in Northampton for about 14 years. But now, she says she wants to focus on other things.

Glynn said business has dropped in the last few years, and she said the internet is to blame for some of that. She said she is looking to hand over the store to a new owner in the next couple of months, or else she will close it down.

“It’s time for me to do something else,” said Glynn. “So, I’m open to anyone who is interested in taking on this special store into the next chapter of its existence, but that person is not me.”

Several downtown stores have closed in the past year, including Faces, and La Fiorentina.

If you or know anyone who may be interested, Glynn said to stop into the store.