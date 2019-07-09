Northampton urging residents to limit non-essential water use

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The dry summer heat has lead to water use restrictions in one Hampshire County city.

Northampton residents are being asked to limit any non-essential water use.

The Northampton DPW made the announcement last week following a dry spell. The ban runs from 9 a.m. each morning to 5 p.m. each evening.

22News spoke with one resident who used this weekend’s storm to help water her plants.

“So this barrel right here is a rain water collection system – it’s quite primitive,” Paige Bridgens said. “When it does run out, I do use municipal water to water these plants.”

You could be fined $100 if you are caught violating the water ban, that includes washing your car or watering your garden.