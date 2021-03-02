Northampton vaccine appointments canceled due to delayed shipment

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, multiple vaccine appointments were canceled in Northampton due to the delay of a vaccine shipment.

According to the Northampton Board of Health Director, Meredith O’Leary, residents will be notified through robocall or email to reschedule. O’Leary said residents will have to pre-register as they did the first time.

However, she did mention that appointments will be available next week for those who had canceled appointments.

She said those who had appointments for a second dose and already received their first dose at the senior center will be given priority. The center expects to provide first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The senior center expects to still have the capability to vaccinate more than 800 people per day.

