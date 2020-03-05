Northampton voters approve override to increase property taxes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Northampton residents will see their property taxes increase after residents voted to accept a tax hike in Tuesday night’s election.

A $2.5 million property tax override was on the ballot and was passed by residents Tuesday night. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said voters approved the override, with 62 percent ‘yes’ votes and 38 percent ‘no.’

“We will now begin working on our city budget and again following the plan that I laid out for the residents about how we are going to make this override last, for not just this year but into the future,” said Mayor David Narkewicz.

It is intended to help alleviate the city’s budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, which is worth about $1.1 million.

Mayor Narkewicz added, “the ballot question will allow the city to renew its fiscal stability plan after seven years — and preserve vital city services and the school system.” The organization ‘Yes Northampton’ who was rallying behind the override, held an election night party at Brew Practitioners in Florence, ahead of the final results.

Marissa Elkins, co-chair, told 22News, “this was part of a long-range plan that represented fiscal responsibility and fiscal stability for the city to continue to maintain its priorities like school police and firefighters and infrastructure.”

The city adopted another Proposition 2½ override in 2013. That was also passed, which helped keep around 20 jobs, and filled a nearly $1.4 million gap in the 2014 fiscal year budget.