Northampton voting in preliminary election for mayor, council at-large Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton voters will head to the polls Tuesday to begin the process of electing a new mayor, and filling two open seats on the City Council.

Five candidates will appear on the ballot for mayor, but only four are still in the running. Eligible to advance to the November 2 election are City Council President Gina-Louise Sciarra, social worker Shanna Fishel, transportation analyst Marc Warner, and retired resident Roy Martin, who is running for mayor for the 10th time. A fifth candidate, Rosechana Gordon, ended her campaign, but her name still appears on the ballot.

The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s preliminary election will move on to the general election.

Sciarra isn’t running for re-election to the City Council so that she may run for mayor, leaving her seat open in November. Fellow City Councilor At-Large Bill Dwight is also not running for re-election. There are five candidates running in Tuesday’s preliminary, with four out of the five advancing to November. They are: incumbent Ward 1 City Councilor Michael Quinlan, attorney Marissa Elkins, artist and activist Jamila Gore, former Ward 5 City Councilor David Murphy, and activist Michelle Serra.

Polls in Northampton are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.