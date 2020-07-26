Northampton ‘Wall of Moms’ supports Black Lives Matter movement

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of moms came out to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Northampton Sunday afternoon.

Moms and supporters lined the sidewalks of Route 9 in Northampton near Sheldon Field. People were holding signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing masks and maintaining six feet apart from each other. This is following similar Wall of Moms movements that have been held across the country.

Organizers said the event was to pay tribute to the moms, particularly in Portland, Oregon that grew to nearly 3,000 in a wall of moms taking part in the event to protect protesters from federal police.

“That’s what got me to get up and say ‘I need to do something.’ And I don’t quite know the answer but it lit a fire in me and I’m like this is not OK and I need to do something,” Becky Castro, an organizer of the event, told 22News. “If I have asthma too bad, if I have to wear a mask too bad, if we have to stand 6 feet away from each other too bad. Get out on the street and say what is going on.”

The #WallOfMomsNorthampton protest was intended to support Black, indigenous and people of color communities as well as calling for the end of unwanted involvement of federal police in peaceful protests.

People who were unable to attend the peaceful protest were asked to drive by and honk in support and share the message over social media.