Northampton water use restrictions lifted

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is lifting the water use restrictions that went into place in April.

Nonessential water use was not allowed from April 14 through July 21 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That included irrigation of lawns, watering of gardens, flowers by means of sprinklers as well as washing vehicles and exterior building surfaces.

People who violated water restrictions could face fines up to $200.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires that water restrictions be implemented if the Drought Task Force declares Drought Advisory Level 1 or higher. The Mill River has a water flow more than 26.3 cubic feet per second for a period of seven consecutive days.