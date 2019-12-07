Northampton Winter Craft Fair is back for it’s 39th year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the oldest and best-established craft fairs in New England is back in Northampton on Saturday and Sunday.

The 39th annual Northampton Winter Craft Fair is kicking off its two-day long fair, showcasing quality handmade goods from nearly 100 artists.

From jewelry and ceramics to woodwork, there’s something for everyone.

All proceeds from the fair will support CHD’s Big Brothers and Sisters of Hampshire County, a program that has provided one-to-one mentoring relationships to local youth for over 40 years.