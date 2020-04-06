Northampton woman creating masks for area health care workers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local woman has taken it upon herself to start making her own protective masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Masks are in high demand, as the CDC announced last week that everyone should be wearing one while in public. And a local woman is now doing her part, to help those who need it most. Since there is currently no vaccine or an approved treatment, the agency stressed that the best strategy for preventing illness is to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

With masks in high demand, but short supply, Liz Gunther of Florence took it upon herself to start making her own.

Gunther told 22News, “The ones that I’m making have a pocket between the two layers so you can insert the material and the recommendation is you use something non woven so something like a coffee filter which is very accessible.”

She has already made a couple dozen, after looking up how to online. Now, her husband and 2 year old daughter are wearing one for protection. She plans to start distributing them to local hospitals and healthcare workers who need them most.

“We’re not leaving the house as much as possible, especially no the baby as much as possible so she hasn’t really worn her mask too much but I like the idea of having it in case there was a reason to or need to in case of something essential,” Gunther said.

She hopes to make as many as she can while need is there, helping protect those on the front lines.

A reminder, children under the age of 2 should not wear a mask, or if you have trouble breathing.