Northampton woman placed on pretrial probation after allegedly throwing used tampon to Trump supporters

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Northampton was in court Wednesday for allegedly throwing a used tampon to Donald Trump supporters at a political rally.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Mary Carey, Northampton Police arrested 23-year-old Brooke Wallis after she allegedly threw a used tampon into a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump as they rallied on Main Street. The incident took place on October 18, Wallis was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

At the hearing, Wallis agreed to be placed on pretrial probation for four months on a count of disorderly conduct. The assault by means of a dangerous weapon was dismissed. During her probationary period, Wallis must complete 30 hours of community service and avoid further legal trouble.

If Wallis successfully completes her probationary period, the disorderly conduct charge will be dismissed.

A pretrial probation is an agreement between the prosecutor and defendant before a trial, or a plea of guilty.

Judge Maureen Walsh presided over the hearing on Wednesday, Attorney Brett Lampiasi represented Wallis, and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington represented the Commonwealth.