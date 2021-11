NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Police and Fire crews rescued a woman on Saturday evening after she fell down a steep embankment and into a shallow stream.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, the incident happened behind Millbank Condominiums. The 53-year-old woman was pulled out of the stream and then taken back up the embankment using a sled. She was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.