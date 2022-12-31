NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Northampton Police are providing drivers information on street closures and detours on New Year’s Eve in the city.

First Night Northampton’s celebration runs throughout the day at multiple venues and with assorted types of entertainment across the city. A fireworks display will be set off at 6:15pm from the Hampton Avenue parking garage.

Road closures for the ball rising and countdown to midnight at Hotel Northampton begin at 11:15pm and will go until 12:30am.

The following roads will be closed:

Main Street (Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Gothic Street, Westbound at Strong Avenue)

King Street from Trumbull Road to Main Street (Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Trumbull Roadd)

Pleasant Street from Hampton Avenue to Main Street (Northbound traffic will be detoured at Hampton Ave).

Courtesy Northampton Police Department

After 12:30 a.m. all pedestrians should move onto the sidewalks as the city begins street cleaning and street re-openings.