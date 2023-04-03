NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-profit organization, Northampton Neighbors are hosting a community forum on Monday, April 24 to help people understand the local landscape of food security, learn how to access benefits, and support efforts made to help individuals achieve food security.

Executive Director of Community Action Pioneer Valley and former Northampton Mayor, Clare Higgins will be moderating the panel discussion. Panelist’s will talk about how their organization is responding to the needs of the community and will also address questions from Higgins and particpants.

These local service providers will serve on the panel:

Heidi Nortonsmith , Executive Director, Northampton Survival Center.

, Executive Director, Northampton Survival Center. Alisa Klein , Executive Director, Grow Food Northampton.

, Executive Director, Grow Food Northampton. Philip Korman , Executive Director, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA).

, Executive Director, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA). Rabbi Jacob Fine, Founder and Director, Abundance Farm.

Details for the event:

When? Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82273808687?pwd=RGFZSTYvT0FFYS96aUUrNHQyUENUQT09

Webinar ID: 822 7380 8687

Webinar Passcode: 704773

Northampton Neighbors will be offering live transcription of the event for those who prefer to read along during the presentation. The forum will be recorded and available on Northampton Neighbors’ YouTube channel and on Northampton Open Media Channel 12.