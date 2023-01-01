NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of brave people jumped into some chilly water this afternoon to raise money for a non-profit. The third annual Polar Plunge Event took place at noon at Musante Beach in Leeds to fundraise for the Palestinian House of Friendship.

“We’re really really excited because we get to jump in there,” Celia Miller, Polar Plunge Organizer told 22News.

With one icy dive, participants benefited the Palestinian House of Friendship, an organization that serves children and families affected by conflict in the West Bank. Participants signed up in advance with a donation of at least $15. Some even came in fitting attire.

“It’s just a great way to start the year and at the same time raise money and by the way we’re really close to our goal,” said Miller.

More than $3,000 were raised in the last polar plunge and the goal this year was to reach $6,500. That mark was then upped to $7,000, and organizers of the event don’t plan to stop there.

Over the last two years this event has been cancelled due to COVID and this year brought all of the excitement back for a cause important to those in attendance.

“The PHF provides an amazing array of services a skate park a music studio cultural events, camps, summer camps and on and on and these children have not got that in their lives otherwise and this is why this is so important,” said Tom Weiner, plunge organizer.

The temperature outside was in the mid 40’s but the water temperature was a balmy 36 degrees. The cold didn’t deter the tens of brave swimmers to collectively jump in though. After a countdown once the clock hit noon swimmers ran into the water, hollering and fist-pumping, with many of them leaving the swimming hole smiling and shivering.

The Palestine House of Friendship was able to surpass their goal today the current total amount donated is now more than $7,300.

