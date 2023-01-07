NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Our freedoms our vote rally at the Northampton city hall was to signify two years since the January 6th attack on the US capital.

Yesterday was officially two year’s since the attack and people were at the Northampton City Hall vocalizing their opinions about what they want to see in the future.

“My feeling is that on January the sixth they came with the idea to stamp out the light of democracy. Our goal is to make sure that light is not stamped out,” Shirley Jackson Whitaker, Activist and Artist, told 22News. “We protect our democracy. We protect our freedoms. We protect our vote and we stop these fascists from taking power again. Thank you. Keep on,” she went on.

People at today’s event were pushing for accountability from elected officials.