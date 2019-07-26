Northampton’s annual sidewalk sales offers special discounts to shoppers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s Sidewalk Sales four day shopping event in downtown Northampton is happening now until Sunday.

The community event has been taking place every year for more than a decade.

According to Northampton.lives Facebook page, the event brings downtown retailers and restaurants onto the sidewalks of Main Street and has special sales and offers all weekend.

The sidewalk sales will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on participating stores, vendor and community organizations click here.