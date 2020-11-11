Northampton’s Bag Day shopping discounts to be extended over several days

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday shopping season will look much different this year and certain communities are already making changes.

Bag Day is a day that falls during the holiday shopping season that helps shoppers get discounts at local businesses in downtown Northampton. However, this year it will be four times as long and will instead be called “Yule Days.”

Each year participating businesses traditionally give a 20 percent discount off a single item in their stores to shoppers with a specifically designed bag that’s usually picked up at Thornes Marketplace.

However this year, to avoid potential crowds at Thornes, there is no specific bag required. Yule Days is also being spread out over multiple days that way there isn’t a big crowd on one specific day and it can give stores more of an opportunity to keep their staff and customers safe.

One of the event’s organizers, Amy Cahillane, told 22News small businesses need the support now more than ever, “Everybody throws around the phrase ‘shop local’ and it’s always a great thing to go but this year it is a critical thing to do for Bag Day and the holidays for sure, but we hope people are just conscious of the everyday spending.”

Yule Days will take place from November 19 through November 22 this year. To take safety another step forward, you can schedule an appointment and still get discounts or shop online.