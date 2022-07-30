NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been numerous complaints about park conditions recently at the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park in Northampton.

22News explains what park-goers think needs to be done to keep the area well-maintained.

The 11 acre Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park in Northampton is typically an enjoyable public space. But reports of heavy trash, prohibited fires and loud music have dulled the area’s serenity.

Louis Spiro of Hatfield said, “Litter is everywhere.”

The multi-use park offers water actvities like canoing, kayaking and rowing along with access to a public beach and walking and biking trails. It also offers a vantage point for viewing birds and wildlife.

The park’s natural beauty is being hindered by human carelessness and local residents are getting fed up.

Louis added, “People don’t take litter bags or they’re having a picnic here at night and they leave the stuff.”

Gary Wickland of Ludlow told 22News, “You know, we want to take care of our natural enviornment, of course. If we keep it clean they’ll let us keeping coming.”

The park rules: no fires, alcohol or motorized boats allowed. There’s also a carry-in, carry-out trash policy in place, that’s seemingly been ignored Some believe there’s a simple solution.

Louis said, “Maybe they can put a garbage can in and have somebody empty it.”

Northampton police planned to increase their presence at the park throughout the weekend in hopes of preventing further disruption of the area.