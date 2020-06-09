Northampton’s Main Street design project nearly complete with safety measures added

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As businesses reopen their doors, the City of Northampton is helping its retail and outdoor dining establishments reopen in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase 2 of Gov. Baker’s reopening plan began Monday, which means restaurants can offer outdoor dining, and retail stores can open with restrictions. Northampton wants to make sure everything goes smoothly during the transition.

The city has assembled a team to help enable the city’s retail operations to open with capacity limits and help restaurants quickly pivot to serving customers outside. The team includes safety inspectors, the health department and legal experts.

Northampton has nearly completed its Main Street design plan. The nearly $8.8 million project aims to add more trees and increase parking, walking space and bike access downtown.

Meanwhile, the city held two town hall meetings Tuesday to answer any questions from businesses on the application process and how to comply with state and local requirements.

For the time being, the city has waived all fees and costs related to outdoor dining operations.