Northampton’s new policing review commission holds first virtual public hearing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police reform is still on the minds of many in Northampton.

Tuesday, Northampton’s new policing review commission held its first ever virtual public hearing.

The organization is new, so the meeting was mostly about the progress they’ve made in the research regarding the police department. This includes the budget, reporting transparency, and training.

“Looking at alternatives to the response to calls that have mental health as their major issue,” a member of the organization told 22News. “We’ve been looking at programs from across the country.”

The Northampton Policing Review Commission is a 15-member board made up of Northampton residents. They were appointed by the mayor and City Council.