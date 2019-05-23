Northampton’s Paradise City Arts Festival to kick off Memorial Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paradise City Arts Festival starts in Northampton in two days.

The award-winning festival is in its 25th year, welcoming artists from across the country to show and sell their work.

“We never imagined that it was going to become such a big thing,” said Founding Director Linda Post.

Post told 22News the Paradise City Arts Festival has become New England’s leading fair of fine craft, art and design.

“One of the things that we’ve always felt was really important was to put Northampton on a national and cultural map, and in that way, we were actually voted the number art and craft festival in America and that’s a really big deal,” she said.

The three-day event at the Three County Fairgrounds starts Saturday, featuring 250 artists and craftspeople coming here from 20 different states. They’re expecting more than 10,000 visitors.

They’ve also set up a 12,000 square-foot dining tent featuring local food establishments.

Post told 22News, eight local restaurants will be setting up shop on the fairgrounds for festival-goers to enjoy.

One local artist setting up for the event said that Northampton has a very knowledgeable base of art collectors, in addition to good restaurants and shopping.

“And so when they come out, they ask the right questions, they’re good people, good to be seen at the show and that’s why this show really works for me,” said Dale Rogers of Haverhill.

The Paradise City Arts Festival kicks off Saturday morning at 10, at the Three County Fairgrounds, rain or shine!

